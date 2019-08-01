Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Albany
|10
|2
|0
|833
|620
|474
|x-Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|500
|439
|x-Washington
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|538
|552
|x-Philadelphia
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|523
|530
|Atlantic City
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|518
|550
|Columbus
|1
|11
|0
|.083
|394
|548
x-clinched playoff spot
Washington 56, Columbus 50
Albany 72, Philadelphia 27
Baltimore 35, Atlantic City 28
End regular season
___
|Playoff Matches
|Week One
|Saturday, July 27
Albany 61, Baltimore 26
Philadelphia 69, Washington 33
|Week Two
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Albany at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
|ArenaBowl 32
|Sunday, Aug. 11
Baltimore-Albany winner vs. Washington-Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
