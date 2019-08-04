Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA x-Albany 10 2 0 833 620 474 x-Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 500 439 x-Washington 7 5 0 .583 538 552 x-Philadelphia 7 5 0 .583 523 530 Atlantic City 4 8 0 .333 518 550 Columbus 1 11 0 .083 394 548

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Washington 56, Columbus 50

Albany 72, Philadelphia 27

Sunday’s Game

Baltimore 35, Atlantic City 28

End regular season

___

Playoff Matches Week One Saturday, July 27

Albany 61, Baltimore 26

Sunday, July 28

Philadelphia 69, Washington 33

Week Two Saturday, Aug. 3

Albany 62, Baltimore 21

Sunday, Aug. 4

Philadelphia 48, Washington 41

ArenaBowl 32 Sunday, Aug. 11

Albany vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

