Arena Football League

August 4, 2019 6:38 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Albany 10 2 0 833 620 474
x-Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 500 439
x-Washington 7 5 0 .583 538 552
x-Philadelphia 7 5 0 .583 523 530
Atlantic City 4 8 0 .333 518 550
Columbus 1 11 0 .083 394 548

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Washington 56, Columbus 50

Albany 72, Philadelphia 27

Sunday’s Game

Baltimore 35, Atlantic City 28

End regular season

Playoff Matches
Week One
Saturday, July 27

Albany 61, Baltimore 26

Sunday, July 28

Philadelphia 69, Washington 33

Week Two
Saturday, Aug. 3

Albany 62, Baltimore 21

Sunday, Aug. 4

Philadelphia 48, Washington 41

ArenaBowl 32
Sunday, Aug. 11

Albany vs. Washington-Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

