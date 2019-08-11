Arena Football League

Listen Live Sports

August 11, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Albany 11 2 0 846 665 501
x-Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 500 439
x-Washington 7 5 0 .583 538 552
x-Philadelphia 7 6 0 .538 550 575
Atlantic City 4 8 0 .333 518 550
Columbus 1 11 0 .083 394 548

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Washington 56, Columbus 50

Albany 72, Philadelphia 27

Sunday’s Game

Baltimore 35, Atlantic City 28

End regular season

Playoff Matches
Week One
Saturday, July 27

Albany 61, Baltimore 26

Sunday, July 28

Philadelphia 69, Washington 33

Week Two
Saturday, Aug. 3

Albany 62, Baltimore 21

Sunday, Aug. 4

Philadelphia 48, Washington 41

ArenaBowl 32
Sunday, Aug. 11

Albany 45, Philadelphia 27

