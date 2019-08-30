Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 7 5 6 7 Pederson lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .235 Beaty 1b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .296 Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .293 Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .308 Pollock cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .263 Seager ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .270 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .122 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 11 16 11 2 6 Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .323 Dyson cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Locastro lf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .259 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .265 Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .266 Flores 2b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .316 Jones rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272 Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .260 C.Kelly c 3 0 3 0 1 0 .253 M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .024 a-Vargas ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .259 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273

Los Angeles 102 010 001_5 7 1 Arizona 000 433 01x_11 16 0

a-singled for M.Kelly in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Andriese in the 5th. c-lined out for Kolarek in the 6th.

E_Taylor (8). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Pederson (11), Bellinger (28), Turner (23), Flores 2 (12), Ahmed (26), Jones (23), Locastro (8). HR_Turner (24), off Clarke; Escobar (29), off J.Kelly. RBIs_Turner 3 (61), Pollock (34), Seager (60), Flores 3 (23), Ahmed 2 (71), Vargas (20), Jones 2 (59), Escobar 3 (103). SF_Turner, Seager. S_M.Kelly, Clarke.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Pollock, Smith 2, Turner); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Lamb, Locastro, Ahmed). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Arizona 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Turner.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 12-4 4 2-3 10 7 7 1 4 93 2.00 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 J.Kelly 1 3 3 3 0 0 15 4.17 Ferguson 2 3 1 1 1 2 40 5.29

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 4 3 3 3 4 4 78 4.86 Andriese, W, 4-4 1 1 1 1 2 0 19 5.14 Chafin, H, 18 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.02 Clarke 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 35 5.56

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Bellinger), off Ryu (C.Kelly), off Andriese (Bellinger). HBP_Ryu (Locastro). WP_M.Kelly. PB_Smith (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:23. A_22,581 (48,519).

