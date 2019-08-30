Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|6
|7
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Beaty 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.296
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|16
|11
|2
|6
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Locastro lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Flores 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|M.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.024
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Los Angeles
|102
|010
|001_5
|7
|1
|Arizona
|000
|433
|01x_11
|16
|0
a-singled for M.Kelly in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Andriese in the 5th. c-lined out for Kolarek in the 6th.
E_Taylor (8). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Pederson (11), Bellinger (28), Turner (23), Flores 2 (12), Ahmed (26), Jones (23), Locastro (8). HR_Turner (24), off Clarke; Escobar (29), off J.Kelly. RBIs_Turner 3 (61), Pollock (34), Seager (60), Flores 3 (23), Ahmed 2 (71), Vargas (20), Jones 2 (59), Escobar 3 (103). SF_Turner, Seager. S_M.Kelly, Clarke.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Pollock, Smith 2, Turner); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Lamb, Locastro, Ahmed). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Arizona 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Beaty, Turner.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 12-4
|4
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|93
|2.00
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J.Kelly
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|4.17
|Ferguson
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|5.29
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|78
|4.86
|Andriese, W, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|5.14
|Chafin, H, 18
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.02
|Clarke
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Bellinger), off Ryu (C.Kelly), off Andriese (Bellinger). HBP_Ryu (Locastro). WP_M.Kelly. PB_Smith (1).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:23. A_22,581 (48,519).
