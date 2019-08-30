Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

August 30, 2019 1:13 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 5 6 7
Pederson lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .235
Beaty 1b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .296
Turner 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .293
Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .308
Pollock cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .263
Seager ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .270
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .122
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 16 11 2 6
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .323
Dyson cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Locastro lf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .259
Escobar 3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .265
Walker 1b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .266
Flores 2b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .316
Jones rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272
Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .260
C.Kelly c 3 0 3 0 1 0 .253
M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .024
a-Vargas ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Los Angeles 102 010 001_5 7 1
Arizona 000 433 01x_11 16 0

a-singled for M.Kelly in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Andriese in the 5th. c-lined out for Kolarek in the 6th.

E_Taylor (8). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Pederson (11), Bellinger (28), Turner (23), Flores 2 (12), Ahmed (26), Jones (23), Locastro (8). HR_Turner (24), off Clarke; Escobar (29), off J.Kelly. RBIs_Turner 3 (61), Pollock (34), Seager (60), Flores 3 (23), Ahmed 2 (71), Vargas (20), Jones 2 (59), Escobar 3 (103). SF_Turner, Seager. S_M.Kelly, Clarke.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Pollock, Smith 2, Turner); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Lamb, Locastro, Ahmed). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Arizona 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Turner.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 12-4 4 2-3 10 7 7 1 4 93 2.00
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
J.Kelly 1 3 3 3 0 0 15 4.17
Ferguson 2 3 1 1 1 2 40 5.29
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 4 3 3 3 4 4 78 4.86
Andriese, W, 4-4 1 1 1 1 2 0 19 5.14
Chafin, H, 18 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.02
Clarke 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 35 5.56

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Bellinger), off Ryu (C.Kelly), off Andriese (Bellinger). HBP_Ryu (Locastro). WP_M.Kelly. PB_Smith (1).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:23. A_22,581 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space