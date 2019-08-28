Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|6
|
|Dyson lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Locastro lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Leake p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vargas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|a-Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Slater ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Arizona
|000
|011
|100_3
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|010_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Samardzija in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rogers in the 8th.
E_Avila (1). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Belt (22). HR_Marte (28), off Samardzija. RBIs_Marte (77), Jones (59), Walker (59), Vogt (30), Belt (50). SB_Walker (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Avila, Leake, Lamb); San Francisco 2 (Pillar, Vogt). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Avila, Escobar. LIDP_Dickerson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Walker, Vargas).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, W, 1-2
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|95
|6.59
|McFarland
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.01
|Ginkel, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.38
|Bradley, S, 9-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.94
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|92
|3.38
|Coonrod, L, 4-1
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
|Abad
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.60
|Moronta
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|2.86
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Watson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.29
McFarland pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-1, Ginkel 1-0, Abad 2-0. HBP_Leake (Dickerson), Watson (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:46. A_28,262 (41,915).
