Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

August 28, 2019 12:41 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 4 6
Dyson lf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Marte cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .323
Locastro lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .259
Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .266
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .201
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jones rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .272
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Leake p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 3
Yastrzemski rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .266
Belt 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .229
Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .350
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vogt c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .335
Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .119
a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Arizona 000 011 100_3 7 1
San Francisco 100 000 010_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Samardzija in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rogers in the 8th.

E_Avila (1). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Belt (22). HR_Marte (28), off Samardzija. RBIs_Marte (77), Jones (59), Walker (59), Vogt (30), Belt (50). SB_Walker (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Avila, Leake, Lamb); San Francisco 2 (Pillar, Vogt). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Avila, Escobar. LIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Walker, Vargas).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, W, 1-2 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 95 6.59
McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5.01
Ginkel, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.38
Bradley, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.94
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 5 3 1 1 3 3 92 3.38
Coonrod, L, 4-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 14 2.84
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.60
Moronta 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 2.86
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.29

McFarland pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-1, Ginkel 1-0, Abad 2-0. HBP_Leake (Dickerson), Watson (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_28,262 (41,915).

