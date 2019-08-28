Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 4 6 Dyson lf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Marte cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .323 Locastro lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .266 Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .201 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jones rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .272 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Leake p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 2 3 Yastrzemski rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .266 Belt 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .229 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .350 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vogt c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .335 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .119 a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278

Arizona 000 011 100_3 7 1 San Francisco 100 000 010_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Samardzija in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rogers in the 8th.

E_Avila (1). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Belt (22). HR_Marte (28), off Samardzija. RBIs_Marte (77), Jones (59), Walker (59), Vogt (30), Belt (50). SB_Walker (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Avila, Leake, Lamb); San Francisco 2 (Pillar, Vogt). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Avila, Escobar. LIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Walker, Vargas).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, W, 1-2 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 95 6.59 McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5.01 Ginkel, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.38 Bradley, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.94

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 5 3 1 1 3 3 92 3.38 Coonrod, L, 4-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 14 2.84 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.60 Moronta 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 2.86 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.29

McFarland pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-1, Ginkel 1-0, Abad 2-0. HBP_Leake (Dickerson), Watson (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_28,262 (41,915).

