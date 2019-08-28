Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

August 28, 2019 12:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 2 5 2
Dyson lf-cf 5 0 0 0 Ystrzemski rf-lf 3 1 0 0
Marte cf 3 1 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 2 1
Locastro lf 0 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0
Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0
Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 1
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Jones rf 3 0 2 1 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0
Avila c 4 0 0 0 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0
Leake p 3 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0
Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Arizona 000 011 100 3
San Francisco 100 000 010 2

E_Avila (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Belt (22). HR_Marte (28). SB_Walker (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Leake W,1-2 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0
Ginkel H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bradley S,9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Samardzija 5 3 1 1 3 3
Coonrod L,4-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0

McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Leake (Dickerson), Watson (Locastro).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_28,262 (41,915).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus