Arizona 5, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|6
|10
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Murphy 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Tapia lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|González p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Desmond lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|
|Dyson rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Marte cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.320
|Escobar 2b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|C.Kelly c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Colorado
|000
|100
|011_3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|002
|03x_5
|6
|0
a-flied out for Gallen in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.
E_Wolters (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B_Peralta (28). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Blackmon (27), off Bradley; Marte (26), off González; C.Kelly (18), off Davis. RBIs_Wolters 2 (32), Blackmon (70), Marte 2 (73), C.Kelly (43), Peralta 2 (57).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Hampson, Tapia); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 6.
GIDP_Alonso, Murphy.
DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker; López, Ahmed, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|94
|5.87
|Tinoco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.22
|Davis, L, 1-6
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|17
|7.43
|McGee
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.82
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|6
|8
|103
|1.80
|Ginkel, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|Chafin, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.00
|López, W, 2-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.72
|Bradley, S, 5-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0, McGee 2-2, López 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:51. A_15,443 (48,519).
