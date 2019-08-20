Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

August 20, 2019 12:39 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 6 10
Blackmon rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .327
Story ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .303
Murphy 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .282
Tapia lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .270
Wolters c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .285
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
González p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Desmond lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 2 4
Dyson rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .320
Escobar 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .271
Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .275
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
C.Kelly c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .259
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jones rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Colorado 000 100 011_3 9 1
Arizona 000 002 03x_5 6 0

a-flied out for Gallen in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.

E_Wolters (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B_Peralta (28). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Blackmon (27), off Bradley; Marte (26), off González; C.Kelly (18), off Davis. RBIs_Wolters 2 (32), Blackmon (70), Marte 2 (73), C.Kelly (43), Peralta 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Hampson, Tapia); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 6.

GIDP_Alonso, Murphy.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker; López, Ahmed, Walker).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González 6 3 2 2 1 2 94 5.87
Tinoco 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.22
Davis, L, 1-6 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 17 7.43
McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.82
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 6 5 1 1 6 8 103 1.80
Ginkel, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.25
Chafin, BS, 0-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 12 4.00
López, W, 2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.72
Bradley, S, 5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0, McGee 2-2, López 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:51. A_15,443 (48,519).

