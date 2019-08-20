Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 6 10 Blackmon rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .327 Story ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .303 Murphy 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .282 Tapia lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .270 Wolters c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .285 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — González p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Desmond lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 2 4 Dyson rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .320 Escobar 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .271 Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .275 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 C.Kelly c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .259 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jones rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270

Colorado 000 100 011_3 9 1 Arizona 000 002 03x_5 6 0

a-flied out for Gallen in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.

E_Wolters (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B_Peralta (28). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Blackmon (27), off Bradley; Marte (26), off González; C.Kelly (18), off Davis. RBIs_Wolters 2 (32), Blackmon (70), Marte 2 (73), C.Kelly (43), Peralta 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Hampson, Tapia); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 6.

GIDP_Alonso, Murphy.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker; López, Ahmed, Walker).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González 6 3 2 2 1 2 94 5.87 Tinoco 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.22 Davis, L, 1-6 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 17 7.43 McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.82

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 6 5 1 1 6 8 103 1.80 Ginkel, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.25 Chafin, BS, 0-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 12 4.00 López, W, 2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.72 Bradley, S, 5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 1-0, McGee 2-2, López 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:51. A_15,443 (48,519).

