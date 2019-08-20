Arizona 5, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dyson rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Escobar 2b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Tapia lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|González p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|100
|011
|—
|3
|Arizona
|000
|002
|03x
|—
|5
E_Wolters (1). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B_Peralta (28). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Blackmon (27), Marte (26), C.Kelly (18).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Tinoco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis L,1-6
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|McGee
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Ginkel H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|López W,2-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley S,5-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
González pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:51. A_15,443 (48,519).
