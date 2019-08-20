Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Colorado Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 30 5 6 5 Blackmon rf 5 1 2 1 Dyson rf-cf 4 1 1 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 2 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 Escobar 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 Murphy 1b 2 2 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 Tapia lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 2 2 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 2 2 1 González p 3 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 Desmond lf 1 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Jones rf 1 0 0 0

Colorado 000 100 011 — 3 Arizona 000 002 03x — 5

E_Wolters (1). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B_Peralta (28). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Blackmon (27), Marte (26), C.Kelly (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado González 6 3 2 2 1 2 Tinoco 1 0 0 0 0 0 Davis L,1-6 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Arizona Gallen 6 5 1 1 6 8 Ginkel H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin BS,0-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 López W,2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley S,5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1

González pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:51. A_15,443 (48,519).

