Arizona 5, Colorado 3

August 20, 2019 12:40 am
 
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
Blackmon rf 5 1 2 1 Dyson rf-cf 4 1 1 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 2
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 Escobar 2b-3b 3 1 0 0
Murphy 1b 2 2 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 2
Tapia lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 2 2 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 2 2 1
González p 3 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ph 1 0 0 0
Desmond lf 1 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Jones rf 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 011 3
Arizona 000 002 03x 5

E_Wolters (1). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B_Peralta (28). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Blackmon (27), Marte (26), C.Kelly (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
González 6 3 2 2 1 2
Tinoco 1 0 0 0 0 0
Davis L,1-6 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Gallen 6 5 1 1 6 8
Ginkel H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin BS,0-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
López W,2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley S,5-8 1 1 1 1 0 1

González pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:51. A_15,443 (48,519).

