Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|1
|11
|
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.235
|Beaty 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hernández 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Martin c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|1-Negrón pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gonsolin p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|4
|3
|12
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Rojas lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.205
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Locastro lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Flores ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Los Angeles
|021
|000
|100_4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|002
|21x_5
|8
|0
a-walked for Gallen in the 5th. b-struck out for Báez in the 7th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Martin in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 7. 2B_Seager (39), Hernández 2 (17), Escobar (25), Ahmed (28). 3B_Bellinger (3), Lamb (2). HR_Escobar (31), off Gonsolin; Rojas (1), off Sadler. RBIs_Hernández (59), Gonsolin (1), Bellinger (101), Beaty (39), Escobar 2 (108), Rojas 2 (4). SB_Dyson (28), Locastro (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Taylor, Turner 2); Arizona 5 (Walker, Lamb, Dyson, Ahmed, Vargas). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 13; Arizona 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Avila.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|92
|2.89
|Báez, H, 22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.49
|Sadler, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Garcia, L, 1-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|19
|3.58
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|97
|2.88
|McFarland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.08
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.19
|Chafin
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.88
|Bradley, W, 4-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.84
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Ginkel 2-1, Bradley 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Martin). PB_Martin (7).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:41. A_34,149 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.