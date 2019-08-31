Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 1 11 Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .235 Beaty 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .294 Turner 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .292 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .307 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .271 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Hernández 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .250 Martin c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .210 1-Negrón pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Gonsolin p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 4 3 12 Dyson cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249 Rojas lf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .205 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Escobar 2b-3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .270 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .203 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Locastro lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .257 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Flores ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .323 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260

Los Angeles 021 000 100_4 10 0 Arizona 000 002 21x_5 8 0

a-walked for Gallen in the 5th. b-struck out for Báez in the 7th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Martin in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Arizona 7. 2B_Seager (39), Hernández 2 (17), Escobar (25), Ahmed (28). 3B_Bellinger (3), Lamb (2). HR_Escobar (31), off Gonsolin; Rojas (1), off Sadler. RBIs_Hernández (59), Gonsolin (1), Bellinger (101), Beaty (39), Escobar 2 (108), Rojas 2 (4). SB_Dyson (28), Locastro (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Taylor, Turner 2); Arizona 5 (Walker, Lamb, Dyson, Ahmed, Vargas). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 13; Arizona 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Avila.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 5 3 2 2 3 5 92 2.89 Báez, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.49 Sadler, BS, 1-2 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 2.45 Garcia, L, 1-4 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 4 19 3.58

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 5 5 3 3 1 6 97 2.88 McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.08 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.19 Chafin 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.88 Bradley, W, 4-5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 28 3.84

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Ginkel 2-1, Bradley 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Martin). PB_Martin (7).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:41. A_34,149 (48,519).

