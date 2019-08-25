Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spangenberg 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|200
|210
|000
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
E_Hiura (12). DP_Arizona 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Walker (22), Marte (29), Braun (25), Hiura (19), Spangenberg (1). HR_Walker (23), Escobar (29), Piña (7). SB_Locastro (12), Marte (9), Yelich (25). SF_Braun (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,11-7
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Chafin H,18
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley S,7-10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies L,8-7
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Williams
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Black
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pomeranz
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hader
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:44. A_38,920 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.