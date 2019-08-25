Listen Live Sports

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

August 25, 2019 6:03 pm
 
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 32 2 7 2
Marte cf-2b 5 1 3 0 Cain cf 5 0 0 0
Locastro rf 4 1 2 0 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 0
Escobar 2b-3b 5 1 1 1 Yelich rf 5 0 2 0
Walker 1b 5 2 3 2 Braun lf 3 0 2 1
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Grandal 1b-c 3 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Piña c 4 1 1 1
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 1 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Avila c 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0
Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 Spangenberg 3b 2 0 1 0
Arizona 200 210 000 5
Milwaukee 000 000 110 2

E_Hiura (12). DP_Arizona 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Walker (22), Marte (29), Braun (25), Hiura (19), Spangenberg (1). HR_Walker (23), Escobar (29), Piña (7). SB_Locastro (12), Marte (9), Yelich (25). SF_Braun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,11-7 5 3 0 0 4 6
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 1
López 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Chafin H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley S,7-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Milwaukee
Davies L,8-7 4 4 4 4 1 3
Williams 1 3 1 1 1 1
Black 1 1 0 0 2 1
Pomeranz 2 0 0 0 0 6
Hader 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:44. A_38,920 (41,900).

