Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 32 2 7 2 Marte cf-2b 5 1 3 0 Cain cf 5 0 0 0 Locastro rf 4 1 2 0 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 0 Escobar 2b-3b 5 1 1 1 Yelich rf 5 0 2 0 Walker 1b 5 2 3 2 Braun lf 3 0 2 1 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Grandal 1b-c 3 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Piña c 4 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 1 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 Spangenberg 3b 2 0 1 0

Arizona 200 210 000 — 5 Milwaukee 000 000 110 — 2

E_Hiura (12). DP_Arizona 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Walker (22), Marte (29), Braun (25), Hiura (19), Spangenberg (1). HR_Walker (23), Escobar (29), Piña (7). SB_Locastro (12), Marte (9), Yelich (25). SF_Braun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Ray W,11-7 5 3 0 0 4 6 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 1 López 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Chafin H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley S,7-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Milwaukee Davies L,8-7 4 4 4 4 1 3 Williams 1 3 1 1 1 1 Black 1 1 0 0 2 1 Pomeranz 2 0 0 0 0 6 Hader 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:44. A_38,920 (41,900).

