Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

August 25, 2019 6:03 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 4 4 11
Marte cf-2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .321
Locastro rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .256
Escobar 2b-3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Walker 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .264
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264
Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .065
b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 6 9
Cain cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Hiura 2b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .307
Yelich rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .329
Braun lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .290
Grandal 1b-c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Piña c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227
Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140
a-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spangenberg 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Arizona 200 210 000_5 9 0
Milwaukee 000 000 110_2 7 1

a-grounded out for Davies in the 4th. b-grounded out for Ray in the 6th. c-struck out for Pomeranz in the 8th.

E_Hiura (12). LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Walker (22), Marte (29), Braun (25), Hiura (19), Spangenberg (1). HR_Walker (23), off Davies; Escobar (29), off Davies; Piña (7), off López. RBIs_Walker 2 (58), Escobar (101), Ahmed (71), Piña (19), Braun (57). SB_Locastro (12), Marte (9), Yelich (25). SF_Braun.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Ray, Ahmed, Escobar); Milwaukee 5 (Grandal, Grisham, Piña, Yelich). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Cain. GIDP_Vargas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 11-7 5 3 0 0 4 6 103 3.86
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.53
López 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 2.94
Chafin, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.11
Bradley, S, 7-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 33 4.03
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 8-7 4 4 4 4 1 3 82 3.90
Williams 1 3 1 1 1 1 24 2.35
Black 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 5.40
Pomeranz 2 0 0 0 0 6 27 3.27
Hader 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Bradley 2-0. WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:44. A_38,920 (41,900).

