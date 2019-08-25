Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 4 4 11 Marte cf-2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .321 Locastro rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .256 Escobar 2b-3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Walker 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .264 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264 Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .065 b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 6 9 Cain cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Hiura 2b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .307 Yelich rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .329 Braun lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .290 Grandal 1b-c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Piña c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140 a-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Spangenberg 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200

Arizona 200 210 000_5 9 0 Milwaukee 000 000 110_2 7 1

a-grounded out for Davies in the 4th. b-grounded out for Ray in the 6th. c-struck out for Pomeranz in the 8th.

E_Hiura (12). LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Walker (22), Marte (29), Braun (25), Hiura (19), Spangenberg (1). HR_Walker (23), off Davies; Escobar (29), off Davies; Piña (7), off López. RBIs_Walker 2 (58), Escobar (101), Ahmed (71), Piña (19), Braun (57). SB_Locastro (12), Marte (9), Yelich (25). SF_Braun.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Ray, Ahmed, Escobar); Milwaukee 5 (Grandal, Grisham, Piña, Yelich). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Cain. GIDP_Vargas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 11-7 5 3 0 0 4 6 103 3.86 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.53 López 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 2.94 Chafin, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.11 Bradley, S, 7-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 33 4.03

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 8-7 4 4 4 4 1 3 82 3.90 Williams 1 3 1 1 1 1 24 2.35 Black 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 5.40 Pomeranz 2 0 0 0 0 6 27 3.27 Hader 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Bradley 2-0. WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:44. A_38,920 (41,900).

