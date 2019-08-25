Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|4
|11
|
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Locastro rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Escobar 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|b-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|6
|9
|
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.307
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Grandal 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Piña c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|a-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Spangenberg 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Arizona
|200
|210
|000_5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|110_2
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Davies in the 4th. b-grounded out for Ray in the 6th. c-struck out for Pomeranz in the 8th.
E_Hiura (12). LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Walker (22), Marte (29), Braun (25), Hiura (19), Spangenberg (1). HR_Walker (23), off Davies; Escobar (29), off Davies; Piña (7), off López. RBIs_Walker 2 (58), Escobar (101), Ahmed (71), Piña (19), Braun (57). SB_Locastro (12), Marte (9), Yelich (25). SF_Braun.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Ray, Ahmed, Escobar); Milwaukee 5 (Grandal, Grisham, Piña, Yelich). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Cain. GIDP_Vargas.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 11-7
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|103
|3.86
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.53
|López
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|2.94
|Chafin, H, 18
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.11
|Bradley, S, 7-10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|4.03
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 8-7
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|82
|3.90
|Williams
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|2.35
|Black
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|5.40
|Pomeranz
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|27
|3.27
|Hader
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Bradley 2-0. WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:44. A_38,920 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.