Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|4
|4
|7
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Taylor lf-cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Gyorko 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|e-Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Negrón rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|b-Pederson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Beaty ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|2
|10
|
|Locastro cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.262
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|Vargas 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Ray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|a-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Los Angeles
|001
|210
|001_5
|10
|1
|Arizona
|000
|320
|01x_6
|6
|0
a-popped out for Ray in the 5th. b-grounded out for Negrón in the 6th. c-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 8th. e-doubled for Gyorko in the 9th. f-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Turner (8). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Taylor (23), Gyorko (1), Pollock (11), Bellinger (30), Rojas (2), Ahmed (29). HR_Turner (26), off Ray; Smith (13), off Ray; Walker (24), off Kershaw; Flores (7), off Kershaw; Escobar (32), off Jansen. RBIs_Turner (65), Smith (34), Gyorko (1), Hernández (60), Walker 2 (61), Flores (27), Ahmed 2 (75), Escobar (109). SF_Hernández. S_Ray.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Negrón, Kershaw, Seager, Martin); Arizona 2 (Locastro, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_Beaty, Hernández, Seager, Escobar.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Gyorko); Arizona 3 (Flores, Ahmed, Walker; Ahmed, Walker; Walker, Ahmed, Bradley).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 13-4
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|92
|2.96
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.51
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.43
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.83
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 12-7
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|6
|91
|3.97
|López, H, 20
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.87
|McFarland, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.02
|Ginkel, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.93
|Bradley, S, 10-13
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.92
HBP_Garcia (Jones). WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:11. A_50,180 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.