Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 4 4 7 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Turner 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .296 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .248 Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .292 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Taylor lf-cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .265 Gyorko 1b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .200 e-Bellinger ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Negrón rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256 b-Pederson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .116 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Beaty ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .291

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 6 6 2 10 Locastro cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .262 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270 Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263 Flores 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .322 Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Jones rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 C.Kelly c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Ray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .065 a-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .322 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249

Los Angeles 001 210 001_5 10 1 Arizona 000 320 01x_6 6 0

a-popped out for Ray in the 5th. b-grounded out for Negrón in the 6th. c-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 8th. e-doubled for Gyorko in the 9th. f-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Turner (8). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Taylor (23), Gyorko (1), Pollock (11), Bellinger (30), Rojas (2), Ahmed (29). HR_Turner (26), off Ray; Smith (13), off Ray; Walker (24), off Kershaw; Flores (7), off Kershaw; Escobar (32), off Jansen. RBIs_Turner (65), Smith (34), Gyorko (1), Hernández (60), Walker 2 (61), Flores (27), Ahmed 2 (75), Escobar (109). SF_Hernández. S_Ray.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Negrón, Kershaw, Seager, Martin); Arizona 2 (Locastro, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_Beaty, Hernández, Seager, Escobar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Gyorko); Arizona 3 (Flores, Ahmed, Walker; Ahmed, Walker; Walker, Ahmed, Bradley).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 13-4 5 5 5 5 2 6 92 2.96 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.51 Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.43 Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 3.83

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 12-7 5 8 4 4 3 6 91 3.97 López, H, 20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.87 McFarland, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.02 Ginkel, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.93 Bradley, S, 10-13 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 3.92

HBP_Garcia (Jones). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:11. A_50,180 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.