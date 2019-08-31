Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

August 31, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 10 4 Totals 29 6 6 6
Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 Locastro cf-rf 4 1 1 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1
Martin ph 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 2
Turner 3b 4 1 3 1 Flores 2b 4 1 1 1
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 1 Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0
Smith c 3 1 1 1 Jones rf 2 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Taylor lf-cf 3 2 2 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0
Gyorko 1b 2 0 1 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Bellinger ph 1 0 1 0 Rojas lf 3 0 1 0
Negrón rf 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 0 0
Pederson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Ray p 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 Marte ph 1 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0
Beaty ph-lf 2 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 210 001 5
Arizona 000 320 01x 6

E_Turner (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 3. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3. 2B_Taylor (23), Gyorko (1), Pollock (11), Bellinger (30), Rojas (2), Ahmed (29). HR_Turner (26), Smith (13), Walker (24), Flores (7), Escobar (32). SF_Hernández (4). S_Ray (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,13-4 5 5 5 5 2 6
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Ray W,12-7 5 8 4 4 3 6
López H,20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
McFarland H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley S,10-13 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Garcia (Jones). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:11. A_50,180 (48,519).

