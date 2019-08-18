Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 4 9 Yastrzemski lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Gennett 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .288 Posey c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .230 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Slater rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .294 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .224 Solano 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .335 b-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .137 a-Avelino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .357

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 5 10 Flores 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .312 Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .272 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Walker 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Jones cf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .271 Rojas rf-lf 2 0 1 1 2 1 .286 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .274 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .024 Lamb 1b 1 0 0 1 1 0 .218

San Francisco 000 001 000_1 7 1 Arizona 300 010 11x_6 8 0

a-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-lined out for Solano in the 9th. c-walked for Coonrod in the 9th.

E_Slater (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Gennett (4), Escobar (23). 3B_Yastrzemski (3), Jones (1). HR_Flores (6), off Bumgarner; Peralta (12), off Abad. RBIs_Gennett (6), Jones 2 (56), Rojas (2), Flores (22), Peralta (55), Lamb (17). SB_Rojas (1), Dyson (26).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Bumgarner, Crawford, Yastrzemski); Arizona 3 (M.Kelly, Flores). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Posey. LIDP_Posey.

DP_Arizona 1 (Peralta, Flores, Peralta).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 8-8 6 6 4 4 2 9 104 3.72 Abad 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.86 Watson 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 30 4.63 Coonrod 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 9-12 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 5 100 4.63 Chafin, H, 17 2 0 0 0 1 2 31 3.83 Bradley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.95

Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 3-0, Chafin 3-0, Bradley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:19. A_26,079 (48,519).

