Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|4
|9
|
|Yastrzemski lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.335
|b-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.137
|a-Avelino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|5
|10
|
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Walker 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Jones cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Rojas rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.024
|Lamb 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|1
|Arizona
|300
|010
|11x_6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-lined out for Solano in the 9th. c-walked for Coonrod in the 9th.
E_Slater (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Gennett (4), Escobar (23). 3B_Yastrzemski (3), Jones (1). HR_Flores (6), off Bumgarner; Peralta (12), off Abad. RBIs_Gennett (6), Jones 2 (56), Rojas (2), Flores (22), Peralta (55), Lamb (17). SB_Rojas (1), Dyson (26).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Bumgarner, Crawford, Yastrzemski); Arizona 3 (M.Kelly, Flores). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Posey. LIDP_Posey.
DP_Arizona 1 (Peralta, Flores, Peralta).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 8-8
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|104
|3.72
|Abad
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Watson
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|30
|4.63
|Coonrod
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.25
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 9-12
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|100
|4.63
|Chafin, H, 17
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|3.83
|Bradley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 3-0, Chafin 3-0, Bradley 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:19. A_26,079 (48,519).
