Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

August 18, 2019 7:35 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 4 9
Yastrzemski lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Gennett 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .288
Posey c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .230
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Slater rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .294
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .224
Solano 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .335
b-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .137
a-Avelino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .357
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 5 10
Flores 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .312
Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .272
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Walker 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Jones cf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .271
Rojas rf-lf 2 0 1 1 2 1 .286
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .274
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .024
Lamb 1b 1 0 0 1 1 0 .218
San Francisco 000 001 000_1 7 1
Arizona 300 010 11x_6 8 0

a-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-lined out for Solano in the 9th. c-walked for Coonrod in the 9th.

E_Slater (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Gennett (4), Escobar (23). 3B_Yastrzemski (3), Jones (1). HR_Flores (6), off Bumgarner; Peralta (12), off Abad. RBIs_Gennett (6), Jones 2 (56), Rojas (2), Flores (22), Peralta (55), Lamb (17). SB_Rojas (1), Dyson (26).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Bumgarner, Crawford, Yastrzemski); Arizona 3 (M.Kelly, Flores). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Posey. LIDP_Posey.

DP_Arizona 1 (Peralta, Flores, Peralta).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 8-8 6 6 4 4 2 9 104 3.72
Abad 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.86
Watson 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 30 4.63
Coonrod 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 9-12 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 5 100 4.63
Chafin, H, 17 2 0 0 0 1 2 31 3.83
Bradley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.95

Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 3-0, Chafin 3-0, Bradley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:19. A_26,079 (48,519).

