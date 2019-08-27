Listen Live Sports

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

August 27, 2019 1:23 am
 
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 11 4 Totals 38 4 9 4
Dyson rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 1 0 0
Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 Gennett ph 1 1 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 2 Slater rf 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 Vogt ph 1 1 0 0
Flores 2b 4 1 3 1 Posey c 5 0 0 1
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1
López p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 1
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Avelino lf 2 0 1 1
Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0
Jones ph-rf 1 1 1 1 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 3 0
Young p 2 0 0 0 Beede p 2 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0
Locastro rf-lf 2 1 1 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Arizona 010 002 210 6
San Francisco 100 001 002 4

E_Ahmed (10), Escobar (6), Marte (3), Longoria (12). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Pillar (34). HR_Jones (15). SF_Longoria (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Young W,6-3 5 1-3 4 2 1 2 4
McFarland H,5 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Andriese H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2
López 2-3 1 2 0 0 1
Bradley S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Beede L,3-8 5 2-3 6 3 1 0 4
Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gott 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Anderson 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 0

WP_López, Beede, Gott.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:30. A_29,169 (41,915).

