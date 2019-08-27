Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 11 4 2 5 Dyson rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .321 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Flores 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .316 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jones ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .253 Young p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Locastro rf-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .259

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 9 4 3 11 Solano 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .341 Gennett ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .234 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Vogt ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .275 Posey c 5 0 0 1 0 1 .246 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .263 Pillar cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .268 Avelino lf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .286 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Crawford ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .236 Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .133 Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .351

Arizona 010 002 210_6 11 3 San Francisco 100 001 002_4 9 1

a-walked for Abad in the 6th. b-homered for Andriese in the 8th. c-struck out for Solano in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Slater in the 9th. e-struck out for Anderson in the 9th.

E_Ahmed (10), Escobar (6), Marte (3), Longoria (12). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Pillar (34). HR_Jones (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Flores (23), Escobar 2 (103), Jones (58), Posey (35), Avelino (1), Longoria (57), Pillar (72). SF_Longoria.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Walker); San Francisco 5 (Posey, Solano, Yastrzemski). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Slater, Solano, Posey. GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Solano, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young W,6-3 5 1-3 4 2 1 2 4 98 3.81 McFarland H,5 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 14 5.01 Andriese H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 5.14 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.02 López 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 16 2.91 Bradley S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.01

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede L,3-8 5 2-3 6 3 1 0 4 88 5.56 Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50 Gott 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 34 4.44 Anderson 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 0 37 5.36

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Andriese 3-0, Bradley 1-0, Abad 1-0, Anderson 3-2. WP_López, Beede, Gott. PB_C.Kelly (3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:30. A_29,169 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.