Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|4
|2
|5
|
|Dyson rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jones ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Young p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Locastro rf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|4
|3
|11
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Gennett ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Vogt ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Posey c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Avelino lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.351
|Arizona
|010
|002
|210_6
|11
|3
|San Francisco
|100
|001
|002_4
|9
|1
a-walked for Abad in the 6th. b-homered for Andriese in the 8th. c-struck out for Solano in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Slater in the 9th. e-struck out for Anderson in the 9th.
E_Ahmed (10), Escobar (6), Marte (3), Longoria (12). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Pillar (34). HR_Jones (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Flores (23), Escobar 2 (103), Jones (58), Posey (35), Avelino (1), Longoria (57), Pillar (72). SF_Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Walker); San Francisco 5 (Posey, Solano, Yastrzemski). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ahmed, Slater, Solano, Posey. GIDP_Ahmed.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Solano, Belt).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young W,6-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|98
|3.81
|McFarland H,5
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.01
|Andriese H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|5.14
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.02
|López
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.91
|Bradley S,8-11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.01
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede L,3-8
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4
|88
|5.56
|Abad
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Gott
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|34
|4.44
|Anderson
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|37
|5.36
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Andriese 3-0, Bradley 1-0, Abad 1-0, Anderson 3-2. WP_López, Beede, Gott. PB_C.Kelly (3).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.
T_3:30. A_29,169 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.