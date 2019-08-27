Listen Live Sports

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

August 27, 2019
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 11 4 2 5
Dyson rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .321
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Flores 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .316
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jones ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .253
Young p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Locastro rf-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .259
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 9 4 3 11
Solano 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .341
Gennett ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .234
Slater rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Vogt ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Posey c 5 0 0 1 0 1 .246
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .263
Pillar cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .268
Avelino lf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .286
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Crawford ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .236
Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .351
Arizona 010 002 210_6 11 3
San Francisco 100 001 002_4 9 1

a-walked for Abad in the 6th. b-homered for Andriese in the 8th. c-struck out for Solano in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Slater in the 9th. e-struck out for Anderson in the 9th.

E_Ahmed (10), Escobar (6), Marte (3), Longoria (12). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Pillar (34). HR_Jones (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Flores (23), Escobar 2 (103), Jones (58), Posey (35), Avelino (1), Longoria (57), Pillar (72). SF_Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Walker); San Francisco 5 (Posey, Solano, Yastrzemski). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Slater, Solano, Posey. GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Solano, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young W,6-3 5 1-3 4 2 1 2 4 98 3.81
McFarland H,5 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 14 5.01
Andriese H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 5.14
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.02
López 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 16 2.91
Bradley S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.01
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede L,3-8 5 2-3 6 3 1 0 4 88 5.56
Abad 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50
Gott 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 34 4.44
Anderson 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 0 37 5.36

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Andriese 3-0, Bradley 1-0, Abad 1-0, Anderson 3-2. WP_López, Beede, Gott. PB_C.Kelly (3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:30. A_29,169 (41,915).

