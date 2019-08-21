Arizona 8, Colorado 7

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|1
|4
|3
|
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Freeland p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Young p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lamb ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Colorado
|000
|210
|301
|—
|7
|Arizona
|001
|205
|00x
|—
|8
E_McMahon (9), Arenado (7), Flores (4). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (33), Murphy 2 (27), Blackmon (34), Peralta (29). 3B_Escobar (10). HR_Arenado (31), Ahmed (17). SF_Story (3), Ahmed (11).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland L,3-11
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Shaw
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young W,5-3
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|McFarland
|0
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|López H,19
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley S,6-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, López pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:13. A_17,691 (48,519).
