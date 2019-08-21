Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona 8, Colorado 7

August 21, 2019 1:09 am
 
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 13 6 Totals 33 8 9 8
Tapia rf 5 1 2 0 Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 1
Story ss 4 1 4 3 Peralta lf 5 2 3 0
Arenado 3b 5 1 1 2 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2
Murphy 1b 4 0 2 1 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 4 0 1 0 López p 0 0 0 0
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Jones rf 4 1 1 1
Wolters c 4 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 2 1 2
Freeland p 1 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 0 0
Hampson cf 1 1 1 0 Young p 2 0 0 0
Blackmon ph 1 1 1 0 Lamb ph-1b 2 0 1 2
Colorado 000 210 301 7
Arizona 001 205 00x 8

E_McMahon (9), Arenado (7), Flores (4). DP_Colorado 0, Arizona 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (33), Murphy 2 (27), Blackmon (34), Peralta (29). 3B_Escobar (10). HR_Arenado (31), Ahmed (17). SF_Story (3), Ahmed (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,3-11 5 1-3 5 5 3 2 2
Shaw 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Almonte 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Young W,5-3 6 7 3 3 1 4
McFarland 0 2 3 0 0 0
López H,19 1 3 0 0 0 0
Ginkel H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley S,6-9 1 1 1 1 0 0

McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, López pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_17,691 (48,519).

