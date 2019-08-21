Arizona 8, Colorado 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 13 6 1 5 Tapia rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .289 Story ss 4 1 4 3 0 0 .296 Arenado 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .302 Murphy 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .284 Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wolters c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .281 Freeland p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .087 Hampson cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .215 c-Blackmon ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .329

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 9 8 4 6 Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .319 Peralta lf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .279 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .271 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .307 1-Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Jones rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .270 Ahmed ss 2 2 1 2 1 1 .273 C.Kelly c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .257 Young p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067 a-Lamb ph-1b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .218

Colorado 000 210 301_7 13 2 Arizona 001 205 00x_8 9 1

a-singled for Young in the 6th. b-grounded out for Almonte in the 8th. c-doubled for Hampson in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 7th.

E_McMahon (9), Arenado (7), Flores (4). LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (33), Murphy 2 (27), Blackmon (34), Peralta (29). 3B_Escobar (10). HR_Arenado (31), off Young; Ahmed (17), off Freeland. RBIs_Arenado 2 (96), Story 3 (74), Murphy (66), Ahmed 2 (70), Jones (57), Lamb 2 (19), Marte (74), Escobar 2 (100). CS_Dyson (4). SF_Story, Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Murphy, Arenado, Desmond); Arizona 3 (Young, Walker). RISP_Colorado 5 for 13; Arizona 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arenado 2, Tapia. GIDP_Alonso, Arenado, Daza.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker; Escobar, Flores, Lamb; Marte, Escobar, Lamb).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 3-11 5 1-3 5 5 3 2 2 84 6.98 Shaw 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 21 5.67 Almonte 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.00 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 8.53

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young, W, 5-3 6 7 3 3 1 4 81 4.04 McFarland 0 2 3 0 0 0 11 5.21 López, H, 19 1 3 0 0 0 0 7 2.66 Ginkel, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.00 Bradley, S, 6-9 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.13

McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-2, Almonte 1-0, López 3-3, Ginkel 1-0. IBB_off Freeland (C.Kelly).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_17,691 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.