Arizona 8, Colorado 7

August 21, 2019 1:10 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 13 6 1 5
Tapia rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .289
Story ss 4 1 4 3 0 0 .296
Arenado 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .302
Murphy 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .284
Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
McMahon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .281
Freeland p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .087
Hampson cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .215
c-Blackmon ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .329
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 9 8 4 6
Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .319
Peralta lf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .279
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .271
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .307
1-Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Jones rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .270
Ahmed ss 2 2 1 2 1 1 .273
C.Kelly c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .257
Young p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067
a-Lamb ph-1b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .218
Colorado 000 210 301_7 13 2
Arizona 001 205 00x_8 9 1

a-singled for Young in the 6th. b-grounded out for Almonte in the 8th. c-doubled for Hampson in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 7th.

E_McMahon (9), Arenado (7), Flores (4). LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (33), Murphy 2 (27), Blackmon (34), Peralta (29). 3B_Escobar (10). HR_Arenado (31), off Young; Ahmed (17), off Freeland. RBIs_Arenado 2 (96), Story 3 (74), Murphy (66), Ahmed 2 (70), Jones (57), Lamb 2 (19), Marte (74), Escobar 2 (100). CS_Dyson (4). SF_Story, Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Murphy, Arenado, Desmond); Arizona 3 (Young, Walker). RISP_Colorado 5 for 13; Arizona 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arenado 2, Tapia. GIDP_Alonso, Arenado, Daza.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker; Escobar, Flores, Lamb; Marte, Escobar, Lamb).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 3-11 5 1-3 5 5 3 2 2 84 6.98
Shaw 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 21 5.67
Almonte 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.00
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 8.53
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young, W, 5-3 6 7 3 3 1 4 81 4.04
McFarland 0 2 3 0 0 0 11 5.21
López, H, 19 1 3 0 0 0 0 7 2.66
Ginkel, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.00
Bradley, S, 6-9 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.13

McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-2, Almonte 1-0, López 3-3, Ginkel 1-0. IBB_off Freeland (C.Kelly).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:13. A_17,691 (48,519).

