Arizona 8, Colorado 7

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|1
|5
|
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Story ss
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Freeland p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.087
|Hampson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|c-Blackmon ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|4
|6
|
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|1-Dyson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Ahmed ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Young p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|a-Lamb ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Colorado
|000
|210
|301_7
|13
|2
|Arizona
|001
|205
|00x_8
|9
|1
a-singled for Young in the 6th. b-grounded out for Almonte in the 8th. c-doubled for Hampson in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 7th.
E_McMahon (9), Arenado (7), Flores (4). LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (33), Murphy 2 (27), Blackmon (34), Peralta (29). 3B_Escobar (10). HR_Arenado (31), off Young; Ahmed (17), off Freeland. RBIs_Arenado 2 (96), Story 3 (74), Murphy (66), Ahmed 2 (70), Jones (57), Lamb 2 (19), Marte (74), Escobar 2 (100). CS_Dyson (4). SF_Story, Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Murphy, Arenado, Desmond); Arizona 3 (Young, Walker). RISP_Colorado 5 for 13; Arizona 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arenado 2, Tapia. GIDP_Alonso, Arenado, Daza.
DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker; Escobar, Flores, Lamb; Marte, Escobar, Lamb).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 3-11
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|84
|6.98
|Shaw
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|5.67
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.00
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|8.53
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young, W, 5-3
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|81
|4.04
|McFarland
|0
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.21
|López, H, 19
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.66
|Ginkel, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.00
|Bradley, S, 6-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.13
McFarland pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-2, Almonte 1-0, López 3-3, Ginkel 1-0. IBB_off Freeland (C.Kelly).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:13. A_17,691 (48,519).
