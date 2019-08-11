Listen Live Sports

Arizona Cardinals executive arrested on suspicion of DUI

August 11, 2019 3:32 pm
 
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.

They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released.

The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000.

A message was left seeking comment from the Cardinals.

In July 2018, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to extreme DUI after being arrested by Chandler police on July 4.

Keim was suspended five weeks and fined $200,000 by the team before returning to his job.

