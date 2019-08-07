Listen Live Sports

Arizona guard Brandon Williams to miss season after surgery

August 7, 2019 10:07 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona sophomore guard Brandon Williams will miss the basketball season after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Wildcats coach Sean Miller said Wednesday that news of Williams’ season-ending surgery “is beyond disheartening.”

Williams has had issues with the knee since high school, missing his junior season after having surgery to correct a congenital condition.

The same knee flared up a few times last season when Williams missed six games.

He still was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention, averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 26 games, including 21 starts.

In a statement, Williams said he’s “overcome obstacles before in my life and will work with our strength and medical staffs to overcome this one.”

