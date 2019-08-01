Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 1, 2019 12:57 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 5 2 .714
x-Giants Orange 4 2 .667 ½
Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1
Cubs1 3 3 .500
Angels 3 3 .500
Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 2
Athletics Green 2 4 .333
Giants Black 2 4 .333
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 5 2 .714
Dodgers 2 4 3 .571 1
Reds 4 3 .571 1
White Sox 4 4 .500
x-Indians Blue 3 4 .429 2
Brewers Gold 1 6 .143 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 4 2 .667
x-Rangers 5 3 .625
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 ½
Padres 1 3 3 .500 1
Indians Red 3 4 .429
Brewers Blue 3 4 .429
Mariners 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 3, Diamondbacks 2

Cubs1 5, Athletics Green 0

Reds 7, Indians Blue 6

White Sox 7, Brewers Gold 1

Padres 1 4, Royals 3

Indians Red 3, Brewers Blue 2

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 9, Rangers 3

Athletics Gold at Angels, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

