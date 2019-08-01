Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 5 2 .714 — x-Giants Orange 4 2 .667 ½ Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1 Cubs1 3 3 .500 1½ Angels 3 3 .500 1½ Athletics Gold 2 3 .400 2 Athletics Green 2 4 .333 2½ Giants Black 2 4 .333 2½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 5 2 .714 — Dodgers 2 4 3 .571 1 Reds 4 3 .571 1 White Sox 4 4 .500 1½ x-Indians Blue 3 4 .429 2 Brewers Gold 1 6 .143 4 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 4 2 .667 — x-Rangers 5 3 .625 — Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 ½ Padres 1 3 3 .500 1 Indians Red 3 4 .429 1½ Brewers Blue 3 4 .429 1½ Mariners 2 5 .286 2½

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 3, Diamondbacks 2

Cubs1 5, Athletics Green 0

Reds 7, Indians Blue 6

White Sox 7, Brewers Gold 1

Padres 1 4, Royals 3

Indians Red 3, Brewers Blue 2

Athletics Green at Angels, cancelled

Padres 2 9, Rangers 3

Athletics Gold 12, Angels 9

Thursday’s Games

Athletics Green at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

