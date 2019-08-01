Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 1, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 5 2 .714
x-Giants Orange 5 2 .714
Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1
Athletics Gold 4 3 .571 1
Cubs1 3 4 .429 2
Angels 3 4 .429 2
Giants Black 2 4 .333
Athletics Green 2 5 .286 3
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 6 2 .750
Reds 4 3 .571
White Sox 4 4 .500 2
Dodgers 2 4 4 .500 2
x-Indians Blue 3 4 .429
Brewers Gold 1 6 .143
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 4 2 .667
x-Rangers 5 3 .625
Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 ½
Padres 1 3 3 .500 1
Indians Red 3 4 .429
Brewers Blue 3 4 .429
Mariners 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Giants Orange 7, Athletics Green 1, 7 innings

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD

Athletics Gold 4, Cubs1 3

Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 6, Dodgers 2 4

Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

