Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|x-Giants Orange
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Diamondbacks
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Athletics Gold
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Cubs1
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Angels
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Giants Black
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Athletics Green
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Reds
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|White Sox
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Dodgers 2
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|x-Indians Blue
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Brewers Gold
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|x-Rangers
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Dodgers 1
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Padres 1
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Indians Red
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Brewers Blue
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Mariners
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Giants Orange 7, Athletics Green 1, 7 innings
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled
Giants Orange at Athletics Green, Game 2, TBD
Athletics Gold 4, Cubs1 3
Indians Red at Reds, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 6, Dodgers 2 4
Mariners at Royals, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
