Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 5 2 .714 — x-Giants Orange 5 2 .714 — Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1 Athletics Gold 4 3 .571 1 Cubs1 3 4 .429 2 Angels 3 4 .429 2 Giants Black 2 4 .333 2½ Athletics Green 2 5 .286 3 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 6 2 .750 — Reds 5 3 .625 1 White Sox 4 4 .500 2 Dodgers 2 4 4 .500 2 x-Indians Blue 3 4 .429 2½ Brewers Gold 1 6 .143 4½ West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 4 2 .667 — x-Rangers 5 3 .625 — Dodgers 1 4 3 .571 ½ Padres 1 3 3 .500 1 Brewers Blue 3 4 .429 1½ Indians Red 3 5 .375 2 Mariners 2 5 .286 2½

___

Thursday’s Games

Giants Orange 7, Athletics Green 1, 7 innings

Giants Orange at Athletics Green, cancelled

Giants Orange 2, Athletics Green 1, 7 innings

Advertisement

Athletics Gold 4, Cubs1 3

Reds 4, Indians Red 1

Cubs2 6, Angels 4

Dodgers 1 9, Indians Blue 6

Padres 1 5, Brewers Blue 4

Padres 2 6, Dodgers 2 4

Royals 3, Mariners 2, 11 innings

Giants Black 10, Brewers Gold 0

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.