Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 6 2 .750 — x-Giants Orange 6 2 .750 — Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1½ Athletics Gold 4 3 .571 1½ Cubs1 3 4 .429 2½ Giants Black 3 4 .429 2½ Angels 3 5 .375 3 Athletics Green 2 6 .250 4 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 6 2 .750 — Reds 5 3 .625 1 White Sox 4 4 .500 2 Dodgers 2 4 4 .500 2 x-Indians Blue 3 5 .375 3 Brewers Gold 1 7 .125 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 5 2 .714 — Dodgers 1 5 3 .625 ½ x-Rangers 5 3 .625 ½ Padres 1 4 3 .571 1 Indians Red 3 5 .375 2½ Brewers Blue 3 5 .375 2½ Mariners 2 6 .250 3½

___

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

