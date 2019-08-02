Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 2, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 6 2 .750
x-Giants Orange 6 2 .750
Diamondbacks 4 3 .571
Athletics Gold 4 3 .571
Cubs1 3 4 .429
Giants Black 3 4 .429
Angels 3 5 .375 3
Athletics Green 2 6 .250 4
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 6 2 .750
Reds 5 3 .625 1
White Sox 4 4 .500 2
Dodgers 2 4 4 .500 2
x-Indians Blue 3 5 .375 3
Brewers Gold 1 7 .125 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 5 2 .714
Dodgers 1 5 3 .625 ½
x-Rangers 5 3 .625 ½
Padres 1 4 3 .571 1
Indians Red 3 5 .375
Brewers Blue 3 5 .375
Mariners 2 6 .250

Friday’s Games

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Reds at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

