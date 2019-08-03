Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 6 2 .750 — x-Giants Orange 6 2 .750 — Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1 Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1½ Cubs1 3 4 .429 2½ Giants Black 3 4 .429 2½ Angels 3 5 .375 3 Athletics Green 2 7 .222 4½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 6 2 .750 — Reds 5 3 .625 1 Dodgers 2 5 4 .556 1½ White Sox 4 5 .444 2½ x-Indians Blue 4 5 .444 2½ Brewers Gold 1 7 .125 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 5 2 .714 — x-Rangers 5 3 .625 ½ Padres 1 4 3 .571 1 Dodgers 1 5 4 .556 1 Indians Red 3 5 .375 2½ Brewers Blue 3 6 .333 3 Mariners 3 6 .333 3

___

Friday’s Games

Giants Black 5, Cubs2 4, 10 innings

Indians Red 6, Reds 5, 10 innings

Indians Blue 11, Dodgers 1 9

Athletics Gold 10, White Sox 3

Dodgers 2 2, Brewers Blue 0

Cubs1 5, Brewers Gold 4

Mariners 6, Athletics Green 5

Giants Orange 8, Angels 5

Diamondbacks 8, Rangers 6

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

