Arizona League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|x-Giants Orange
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Athletics Gold
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Diamondbacks
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Cubs1
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Giants Black
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Angels
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Athletics Green
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Reds
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Dodgers 2
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|White Sox
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|x-Indians Blue
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Brewers Gold
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|x-Rangers
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Padres 1
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Dodgers 1
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Indians Red
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Brewers Blue
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Mariners
|3
|6
|.333
|3
Giants Black 5, Cubs2 4, 10 innings
Indians Red 6, Reds 5, 10 innings
Indians Blue 11, Dodgers 1 9
Athletics Gold 10, White Sox 3
Dodgers 2 2, Brewers Blue 0
Cubs1 5, Brewers Gold 4
Mariners 6, Athletics Green 5
Giants Orange 8, Angels 5
Diamondbacks 8, Rangers 6
Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
