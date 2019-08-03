Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 7 2 .778 — Cubs2 6 3 .667 1 Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 1½ Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1½ Giants Black 4 4 .500 2½ Cubs1 4 4 .500 2½ Angels 3 6 .333 4 Athletics Green 2 7 .222 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 6 2 .750 — Reds 5 4 .556 1½ Dodgers 2 5 4 .556 1½ White Sox 4 5 .444 2½ x-Indians Blue 4 5 .444 2½ Brewers Gold 1 8 .111 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 5 2 .714 — Padres 1 4 3 .571 1 x-Rangers 5 4 .556 1 Dodgers 1 5 4 .556 1 Indians Red 4 5 .444 2 Mariners 3 6 .333 3 Brewers Blue 3 6 .333 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.