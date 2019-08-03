Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 3, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 7 2 .778
Cubs2 6 3 .667 1
Diamondbacks 5 3 .625
Athletics Gold 5 3 .625
Giants Black 4 4 .500
Cubs1 4 4 .500
Angels 3 6 .333 4
Athletics Green 2 7 .222 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 6 2 .750
Reds 5 4 .556
Dodgers 2 5 4 .556
White Sox 4 5 .444
x-Indians Blue 4 5 .444
Brewers Gold 1 8 .111
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 5 2 .714
Padres 1 4 3 .571 1
x-Rangers 5 4 .556 1
Dodgers 1 5 4 .556 1
Indians Red 4 5 .444 2
Mariners 3 6 .333 3
Brewers Blue 3 6 .333 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

White Sox 9, Reds 3

Indians Red at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 3, Brewers Blue 2

Giants Black at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

