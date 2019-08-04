Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 7 3 .700 — Cubs2 6 3 .667 ½ Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1½ Cubs1 4 4 .500 2 Giants Black 4 5 .444 2½ Angels 3 6 .333 3½ Athletics Green 2 7 .222 4½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 7 2 .778 — Dodgers 2 6 4 .600 1½ x-Indians Blue 5 5 .500 2½ White Sox 5 5 .500 2½ Reds 5 5 .500 2½ Brewers Gold 1 9 .100 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 5 2 .714 — Padres 1 5 3 .625 ½ x-Rangers 6 4 .600 ½ Dodgers 1 5 4 .556 1 Mariners 4 6 .400 2½ Indians Red 4 6 .400 2½ Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 3½

___

Saturday’s Games

Indians Blue 11, Diamondbacks 5

White Sox 9, Reds 3

Mariners 11, Indians Red 1

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

Padres 2 6, Brewers Gold 2

Padres 1 3, Brewers Blue 2

Dodgers 2 2, Giants Black 1, 10 innings

Rangers 5, Giants Orange 2, 8 innings

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

