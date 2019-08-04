Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 4, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 7 3 .700
Cubs2 6 3 .667 ½
Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556
Cubs1 4 4 .500 2
Giants Black 4 5 .444
Angels 3 6 .333
Athletics Green 2 7 .222
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 7 2 .778
Dodgers 2 6 4 .600
x-Indians Blue 5 5 .500
White Sox 5 5 .500
Reds 5 5 .500
Brewers Gold 1 9 .100
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 5 2 .714
Padres 1 5 3 .625 ½
x-Rangers 6 4 .600 ½
Dodgers 1 5 4 .556 1
Mariners 4 6 .400
Indians Red 4 6 .400
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300

Saturday’s Games

Indians Blue 11, Diamondbacks 5

White Sox 9, Reds 3

Mariners 11, Indians Red 1

Dodgers 1 at Royals, ppd.

Padres 2 6, Brewers Gold 2

Padres 1 3, Brewers Blue 2

Dodgers 2 2, Giants Black 1, 10 innings

Rangers 5, Giants Orange 2, 8 innings

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

