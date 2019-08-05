Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 7 3 .700 — Cubs2 6 3 .667 ½ Athletics Gold 5 3 .625 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1½ Giants Black 5 5 .500 2 Cubs1 4 4 .500 2 Angels 3 6 .333 3½ Athletics Green 2 8 .200 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 8 2 .800 — Dodgers 2 6 4 .600 2 x-Indians Blue 5 5 .500 3 Reds 5 5 .500 3 White Sox 5 6 .455 3½ Brewers Gold 1 9 .100 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 6 2 .750 — Padres 1 5 3 .625 1 Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 1 x-Rangers 6 5 .545 1½ Indians Red 4 6 .400 3 Mariners 4 7 .364 3½ Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Royals 6, Rangers 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Dodgers 2 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 3, Athletics Green 1

Padres 2 6, White Sox 0

Giants Black 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.