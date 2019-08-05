Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Cubs2
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Athletics Gold
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Diamondbacks
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Giants Black
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Cubs1
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Angels
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Athletics Green
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Dodgers 2
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|x-Indians Blue
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Reds
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|White Sox
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Brewers Gold
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Padres 1
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Dodgers 1
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|x-Rangers
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Indians Red
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Mariners
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
Diamondbacks 7, Athletics Gold 6, 10 innings
Cubs1 7, Cubs2 4
Royals 6, Rangers 5, 10 innings
Dodgers 2 3, Angels 1, 10 innings
Dodgers 1 3, Athletics Green 1
Padres 2 6, White Sox 0
Giants Black 2, Mariners 0
Giants Orange 6, Padres 1 2
Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled
Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
