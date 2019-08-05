Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 8 3 .727 — Diamondbacks 6 4 .600 1½ Cubs2 6 4 .600 1½ Athletics Gold 5 4 .556 2 Cubs1 5 4 .556 2 Giants Black 5 5 .500 2½ Angels 3 7 .300 4½ Athletics Green 2 8 .200 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 8 2 .800 — Dodgers 2 7 4 .636 1½ x-Indians Blue 5 5 .500 3 Reds 5 5 .500 3 White Sox 5 6 .455 3½ Brewers Gold 1 9 .100 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 6 2 .750 — Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 1 Padres 1 5 4 .556 1½ x-Rangers 6 5 .545 1½ Indians Red 4 6 .400 3 Mariners 4 7 .364 3½ Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks 7, Athletics Gold 6, 10 innings

Cubs1 7, Cubs2 4

Royals 6, Rangers 5, 10 innings

Dodgers 2 3, Angels 1, 10 innings

Dodgers 1 3, Athletics Green 1

Padres 2 6, White Sox 0

Giants Black 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange 6, Padres 1 2

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

