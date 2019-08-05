Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 5, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 8 3 .727
Diamondbacks 6 4 .600
Cubs2 6 4 .600
Athletics Gold 5 4 .556 2
Cubs1 5 4 .556 2
Giants Black 5 5 .500
Angels 3 7 .300
Athletics Green 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 8 2 .800
Dodgers 2 7 4 .636
x-Indians Blue 5 5 .500 3
Reds 5 5 .500 3
White Sox 5 6 .455
Brewers Gold 1 9 .100 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 6 2 .750
Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 1
Padres 1 5 4 .556
x-Rangers 6 5 .545
Indians Red 4 6 .400 3
Mariners 4 7 .364
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Diamondbacks 7, Athletics Gold 6, 10 innings

Cubs1 7, Cubs2 4

Royals 6, Rangers 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Dodgers 2 3, Angels 1, 10 innings

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Dodgers 1 3, Athletics Green 1

Padres 2 6, White Sox 0

Giants Black 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange 6, Padres 1 2

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax