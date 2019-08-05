Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 5, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 8 3 .727
Diamondbacks 6 4 .600
Cubs2 6 4 .600
Athletics Gold 5 4 .556 2
Cubs1 5 4 .556 2
Giants Black 5 5 .500
Angels 3 7 .300
Athletics Green 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 8 2 .800
Dodgers 2 7 4 .636
x-Indians Blue 5 5 .500 3
Reds 5 5 .500 3
White Sox 5 6 .455
Brewers Gold 1 9 .100 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 6 2 .750
Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 1
Padres 1 5 4 .556
x-Rangers 6 5 .545
Indians Red 4 6 .400 3
Mariners 4 7 .364
Brewers Blue 3 7 .300 4

___

Monday’s Games

Cubs2 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Reds at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Royals at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled

Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

