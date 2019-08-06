Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Diamondbacks
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Cubs2
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Athletics Gold
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Cubs1
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Giants Black
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Angels
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Athletics Green
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Dodgers 2
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|x-Indians Blue
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Reds
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|White Sox
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Brewers Gold
|1
|9
|.100
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Dodgers 1
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Padres 1
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|x-Rangers
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Indians Red
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Mariners
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Brewers Blue
|3
|8
|.273
|4
___
Rangers 8, Cubs2 1
Reds 5, Brewers Gold 0
Indians Red 5, Cubs1 1
White Sox 2, Athletics Green 1, 10 innings
Indians Blue 9, Royals 1
Padres 2 6, Brewers Blue 1
Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled
Padres 1 5, Angels 0
Athletics Gold 7, Diamondbacks 4
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled
Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
