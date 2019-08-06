Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 8 3 .727 — Athletics Gold 6 4 .600 1½ Diamondbacks 6 5 .545 2 Cubs2 6 5 .545 2 Giants Black 5 5 .500 2½ Cubs1 5 5 .500 2½ Angels 3 8 .273 5 Athletics Green 2 9 .182 6 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 9 2 .818 — Dodgers 2 7 4 .636 2 Reds 6 5 .545 3 x-Indians Blue 6 5 .545 3 White Sox 6 6 .500 3½ Brewers Gold 1 10 .091 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 6 3 .667 — Padres 1 6 4 .600 ½ Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 ½ x-Rangers 7 5 .583 ½ Indians Red 5 6 .455 2 Mariners 4 7 .364 3 Brewers Blue 3 8 .273 4

Monday’s Games

Rangers 8, Cubs2 1

Reds 5, Brewers Gold 0

Indians Red 5, Cubs1 1

White Sox 2, Athletics Green 1, 10 innings

Indians Blue 9, Royals 1

Padres 2 6, Brewers Blue 1

Athletics Green at Diamondbacks, cancelled

Padres 1 5, Angels 0

Athletics Gold 7, Diamondbacks 4

Tuesday’s Games

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled

Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

