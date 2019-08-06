Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 6, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 8 3 .727
Athletics Gold 6 4 .600
Diamondbacks 6 5 .545 2
Cubs2 6 5 .545 2
Giants Black 5 5 .500
Cubs1 5 5 .500
Angels 3 8 .273 5
Athletics Green 2 9 .182 6
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 9 2 .818
Dodgers 2 7 4 .636 2
Reds 6 5 .545 3
x-Indians Blue 6 5 .545 3
White Sox 6 6 .500
Brewers Gold 1 10 .091 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 6 3 .667
Padres 1 6 4 .600 ½
Dodgers 1 6 4 .600 ½
x-Rangers 7 5 .583 ½
Indians Red 5 6 .455 2
Mariners 4 7 .364 3
Brewers Blue 3 8 .273 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled

Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.

