Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Athletics Gold
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Cubs2
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Giants Black
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Cubs1
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Angels
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Athletics Green
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Dodgers 2
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Reds
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|x-Indians Blue
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|White Sox
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Brewers Gold
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Padres 1
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Dodgers 1
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|x-Rangers
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Indians Red
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Mariners
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Brewers Blue
|3
|8
|.273
|4
___
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Angels at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Royals, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled
Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.
