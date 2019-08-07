Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 7, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 9 3 .750
Athletics Gold 7 4 .636
Cubs2 7 5 .583 2
Diamondbacks 6 5 .545
Giants Black 5 6 .455
Cubs1 5 6 .455
Angels 3 9 .250 6
Athletics Green 2 10 .167 7
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 10 2 .833
Dodgers 2 8 4 .667 2
x-Indians Blue 7 5 .583 3
White Sox 6 6 .500 4
Reds 6 6 .500 4
Brewers Gold 2 10 .167 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 6 4 .600
x-Rangers 7 5 .583
Padres 1 6 5 .545 ½
Dodgers 1 6 5 .545 ½
Indians Red 5 7 .417 2
Mariners 5 7 .417 2
Brewers Blue 4 8 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled

Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

