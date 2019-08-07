Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Athletics Gold
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Cubs2
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Diamondbacks
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Giants Black
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Cubs1
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Angels
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|Athletics Green
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dodgers 2
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|x-Indians Blue
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|White Sox
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Reds
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Brewers Gold
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|x-Rangers
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Padres 1
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Dodgers 1
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Indians Red
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Mariners
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Brewers Blue
|4
|8
|.333
|3
Diamondbacks 4, Mariners 1
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Angels at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 3, Cubs1 1
Brewers Gold at Reds, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Dodgers 1, cancelled
Giants Orange at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.
