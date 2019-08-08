Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 10 3 .769 — Cubs2 8 5 .615 2 Athletics Gold 7 5 .583 2½ Diamondbacks 7 5 .583 2½ Cubs1 5 7 .417 4½ Giants Black 5 7 .417 4½ Angels 4 9 .308 6 Athletics Green 2 11 .154 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 10 2 .833 — Dodgers 2 9 4 .692 1½ x-Indians Blue 8 5 .615 2½ Reds 7 6 .538 3½ White Sox 6 7 .462 4½ Brewers Gold 2 11 .154 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 6 4 .600 — Dodgers 1 7 5 .583 — Padres 1 6 5 .545 ½ x-Rangers 7 6 .538 ½ Indians Red 6 7 .462 1½ Mariners 5 8 .385 2½ Brewers Blue 4 9 .308 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

