Arizona League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Cubs2
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Athletics Gold
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Diamondbacks
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Cubs1
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Giants Black
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Angels
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Athletics Green
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dodgers 2
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|x-Indians Blue
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Reds
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|White Sox
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Brewers Gold
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Dodgers 1
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Padres 1
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|x-Rangers
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Indians Red
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Mariners
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Brewers Blue
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 2 at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.
