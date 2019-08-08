Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 8, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 11 3 .786
Cubs2 8 5 .615
Athletics Gold 7 5 .583 3
Diamondbacks 7 5 .583 3
Cubs1 5 7 .417 5
Giants Black 5 7 .417 5
Angels 4 9 .308
Athletics Green 2 11 .154
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 10 3 .769
Dodgers 2 9 4 .692 1
x-Indians Blue 8 5 .615 2
Reds 7 6 .538 3
White Sox 6 7 .462 4
Brewers Gold 2 11 .154 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 6 4 .600
Dodgers 1 7 5 .583
Padres 1 6 5 .545 ½
x-Rangers 7 6 .538 ½
Indians Red 6 7 .462
Mariners 5 8 .385
Brewers Blue 4 9 .308

Thursday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange 5, Padres 2 1

Mariners at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Royals, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

