Arizona League

August 9, 2019 1:42 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 11 3 .786
Cubs2 8 5 .615
Athletics Gold 7 5 .583 3
Diamondbacks 7 6 .538
Giants Black 6 7 .462
Cubs1 5 7 .417 5
Angels 4 9 .308
Athletics Green 2 11 .154
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 10 3 .769
x-Indians Blue 9 5 .643
Dodgers 2 9 5 .643
Reds 8 6 .571
White Sox 7 7 .500
Brewers Gold 2 12 .143
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 8 5 .615
Padres 1 7 5 .583 ½
x-Rangers 8 6 .571 ½
Royals 6 5 .545 1
Indians Red 6 8 .429
Mariners 5 9 .357
Brewers Blue 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Reds 5, Diamondbacks 1

Indians Blue 9, Brewers Gold 4

White Sox 3, Dodgers 2 2

Dodgers 1 7, Indians Red 3

Rangers 7, Brewers Blue 2

Giants Orange 5, Padres 2 1

Padres 1 14, Mariners 2

Giants Black 2, Royals 0

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

