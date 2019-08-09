Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Cubs2
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Athletics Gold
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Diamondbacks
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Giants Black
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Cubs1
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Angels
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Athletics Green
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Dodgers 2
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Reds
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|White Sox
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Brewers Gold
|2
|12
|.143
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers 1
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Padres 1
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|x-Rangers
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Royals
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Indians Red
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Mariners
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Brewers Blue
|4
|10
|.286
|4½
___
Reds 5, Diamondbacks 1
Indians Blue 9, Brewers Gold 4
White Sox 3, Dodgers 2 2
Dodgers 1 7, Indians Red 3
Rangers 7, Brewers Blue 2
Giants Orange 5, Padres 2 1
Padres 1 14, Mariners 2
Giants Black 2, Royals 0
Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled
Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.