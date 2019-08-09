Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 11 3 .786 — Cubs2 8 5 .615 2½ Athletics Gold 7 5 .583 3 Diamondbacks 7 6 .538 3½ Giants Black 6 7 .462 4½ Cubs1 5 7 .417 5 Angels 4 9 .308 6½ Athletics Green 2 11 .154 8½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 10 3 .769 — x-Indians Blue 9 5 .643 1½ Dodgers 2 9 5 .643 1½ Reds 8 6 .571 2½ White Sox 7 7 .500 3½ Brewers Gold 2 12 .143 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 1 8 5 .615 — Padres 1 7 5 .583 ½ x-Rangers 8 6 .571 ½ Royals 6 5 .545 1 Indians Red 6 8 .429 2½ Mariners 5 9 .357 3½ Brewers Blue 4 10 .286 4½

Thursday’s Games

Reds 5, Diamondbacks 1

Indians Blue 9, Brewers Gold 4

White Sox 3, Dodgers 2 2

Dodgers 1 7, Indians Red 3

Rangers 7, Brewers Blue 2

Giants Orange 5, Padres 2 1

Padres 1 14, Mariners 2

Giants Black 2, Royals 0

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Royals at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Diamondbacks, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled

Padres 2 at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Padres 1, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

