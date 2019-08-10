Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 10, 2019 12:56 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs2 9 5 .643
Athletics Gold 8 5 .615 3
Diamondbacks 8 6 .571
Cubs1 6 7 .462 5
Giants Black 6 8 .429
Angels 4 10 .286
Athletics Green 3 11 .214
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 11 3 .786
x-Indians Blue 9 5 .643 2
Dodgers 2 9 6 .600
Reds 8 6 .571 3
White Sox 7 8 .467
Brewers Gold 2 12 .143 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 8 5 .615
Dodgers 1 8 6 .571 ½
x-Rangers 8 7 .533 1
Royals 6 6 .500
Indians Red 6 8 .429
Mariners 5 10 .333 4
Brewers Blue 4 10 .286

Friday’s Games

Cubs1 3, Dodgers 2 2

Giants Orange 9, Royals 5

Cubs2 10, Angels 4

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 1 3

Athletics Green at Mariners, cancelled

Padres 2 6, White Sox 2

Athletics Green 4, Giants Black 3

Padres 1 2, Rangers 1

Athletics Gold 5, Mariners 4

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

