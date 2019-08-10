Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Cubs2
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Athletics Gold
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Diamondbacks
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Cubs1
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Giants Black
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Angels
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Athletics Green
|3
|11
|.214
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Dodgers 2
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Reds
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|White Sox
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Brewers Gold
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Dodgers 1
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|x-Rangers
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Royals
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Indians Red
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Mariners
|5
|10
|.333
|4
|Brewers Blue
|4
|10
|.286
|4½
___
Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.
Cubs1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.
Royals at Reds, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.
Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled
Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.
Athletics Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.