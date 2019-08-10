Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 12 3 .800 — Cubs2 9 5 .643 2½ Athletics Gold 8 5 .615 3 Diamondbacks 8 6 .571 3½ Cubs1 6 7 .462 5 Giants Black 6 8 .429 5½ Angels 4 10 .286 7½ Athletics Green 3 11 .214 8½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 11 3 .786 — x-Indians Blue 9 5 .643 2 Dodgers 2 9 6 .600 2½ Reds 8 6 .571 3 White Sox 7 8 .467 4½ Brewers Gold 2 12 .143 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 8 5 .615 — Dodgers 1 8 6 .571 ½ x-Rangers 8 7 .533 1 Royals 6 6 .500 1½ Indians Red 6 8 .429 2½ Mariners 5 10 .333 4 Brewers Blue 4 10 .286 4½

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Cubs1 10, White Sox 2

Angels at Royals, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Reds, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.