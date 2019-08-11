Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 11, 2019 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs2 10 5 .667 2
Athletics Gold 8 6 .571
Diamondbacks 8 7 .533 4
Cubs1 7 7 .500
Giants Black 6 8 .429
Athletics Green 4 11 .267 8
Angels 4 11 .267 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 11 4 .733
x-Indians Blue 10 5 .667 1
Dodgers 2 9 6 .600 2
Reds 8 7 .533 3
White Sox 7 9 .438
Brewers Gold 2 13 .133 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 9 5 .643
Dodgers 1 8 6 .571 1
Royals 7 6 .538
x-Rangers 8 8 .500 2
Indians Red 7 8 .467
Brewers Blue 5 10 .333
Mariners 5 10 .333

Saturday’s Games

Indians Red 10, Diamondbacks 5

Cubs2 5, Padres 2 2

Indians Blue 14, Athletics Gold 1

Cubs1 10, White Sox 2

Royals 8, Angels 3

Brewers Blue 5, Brewers Gold 0

Athletics Green 7, Rangers 4

Padres 1 8, Reds 0

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Athletics Gold at Dodgers 2, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

