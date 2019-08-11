Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 11, 2019 11:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs2 10 5 .667
Athletics Gold 8 7 .533
Cubs1 7 7 .500
Angels 4 11 .267
Athletics Green 4 11 .267
Giants Black 6 8 .429
Diamondbacks 8 7 .533
Athletics Gold 8 7 .533
Diamondbacks 8 7 .533
Athletics Green 4 11 .267
Giants Black 6 8 .429
Cubs2 10 5 .667
Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs1 7 7 .500
Angels 4 11 .267
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 2 10 6 .625
White Sox 7 9 .438
Padres 2 11 4 .733
Indians Blue 10 5 .667
Dodgers 2 10 6 .625
Reds 8 7 .533
Indians Blue 10 5 .667
Brewers Gold 2 13 .133
Reds 8 7 .533
Brewers Gold 2 13 .133
White Sox 7 9 .438
Padres 2 11 4 .733
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians Red 7 8 .467
Indians Red 7 8 .467
Dodgers 1 8 6 .571
Dodgers 1 8 6 .571
Royals 7 6 .538
Padres 1 9 5 .643
Mariners 5 10 .333
Padres 1 9 5 .643
Royals 7 6 .538
Brewers Blue 5 10 .333
Rangers 8 8 .500
Rangers 8 8 .500
Mariners 5 10 .333
Brewers Blue 5 10 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Reds, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Dodgers 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 4, Athletics Gold 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Monday’s Games

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter