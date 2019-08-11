Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 11, 2019 11:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 12 3 .800
Cubs2 10 5 .667 2
Diamondbacks 8 7 .533 4
Athletics Gold 8 7 .533 4
Cubs1 7 8 .467 5
Giants Black 6 8 .429
Athletics Green 4 11 .267 8
Angels 4 11 .267 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 11 4 .733
x-Indians Blue 11 5 .688 ½
Dodgers 2 10 6 .625
Reds 8 7 .533 3
White Sox 7 9 .438
Brewers Gold 2 13 .133 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 9 5 .643
Dodgers 1 8 6 .571 1
Royals 7 6 .538
x-Rangers 8 8 .500 2
Indians Red 7 8 .467
Brewers Blue 5 10 .333
Mariners 5 10 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians Blue 3, Cubs1 2

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals at Reds, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 1 at Giants Black, 9 p.m.

Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Mariners at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 4, Athletics Gold 0

Monday’s Games

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

