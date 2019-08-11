Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB x-Giants Orange 12 3 .800 — Cubs2 10 5 .667 2 Diamondbacks 8 7 .533 4 Athletics Gold 8 7 .533 4 Giants Black 7 8 .467 5 Cubs1 7 8 .467 5 Athletics Green 4 11 .267 8 Angels 4 11 .267 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 12 4 .750 — x-Indians Blue 11 5 .688 1 Dodgers 2 10 6 .625 2 Reds 8 8 .500 4 White Sox 7 9 .438 5 Brewers Gold 2 13 .133 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 1 9 5 .643 — Royals 8 6 .571 1 Dodgers 1 8 7 .533 1½ x-Rangers 8 8 .500 2 Indians Red 7 8 .467 2½ Brewers Blue 5 10 .333 4½ Mariners 5 11 .313 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians Blue 3, Cubs1 2

Indians Red at Brewers Gold, 9 p.m.

Royals 3, Reds 0, 10 innings

Giants Black 6, Dodgers 1 3

Brewers Blue at Athletics Green, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Padres 1 at Cubs2, 9 p.m.

Padres 2 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange at Angels, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 4, Athletics Gold 0

Monday’s Games

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

