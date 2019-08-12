Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 12, 2019 12:52 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Giants Orange 13 3 .813
Cubs2 11 5 .688 2
Diamondbacks 8 7 .533
Athletics Gold 8 7 .533
Giants Black 7 8 .467
Cubs1 7 8 .467
Athletics Green 5 11 .313 8
Angels 4 12 .250 9
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 12 4 .750
x-Indians Blue 11 5 .688 1
Dodgers 2 10 6 .625 2
Reds 8 8 .500 4
White Sox 7 9 .438 5
Brewers Gold 3 13 .188 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 9 6 .600
Royals 8 6 .571 ½
Dodgers 1 8 7 .533 1
x-Rangers 8 8 .500
Indians Red 7 9 .438
Brewers Blue 5 11 .313
Mariners 5 11 .313

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians Blue 3, Cubs1 2

Brewers Gold 7, Indians Red 1

Royals 3, Reds 0, 10 innings

Giants Black 6, Dodgers 1 3

Athletics Green 5, Brewers Blue 4, 12 innings

Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled

Cubs2 5, Padres 1 3

Padres 2 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange 6, Angels 2

Dodgers 2 4, Athletics Gold 0

Monday’s Games

Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.

Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.

Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.

Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.

Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.

Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.

Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.

Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.

Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.

Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.

