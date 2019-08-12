Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Giants Orange
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Cubs2
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Diamondbacks
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Athletics Gold
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Giants Black
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Cubs1
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Athletics Green
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|Angels
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 2
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|x-Indians Blue
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Dodgers 2
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Reds
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|White Sox
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Brewers Gold
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres 1
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Royals
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Dodgers 1
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|x-Rangers
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Indians Red
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Brewers Blue
|5
|11
|.313
|4½
|Mariners
|5
|11
|.313
|4½
Indians Blue 3, Cubs1 2
Brewers Gold 7, Indians Red 1
Royals 3, Reds 0, 10 innings
Giants Black 6, Dodgers 1 3
Athletics Green 5, Brewers Blue 4, 12 innings
Athletics Green at Dodgers 2, cancelled
Cubs2 5, Padres 1 3
Padres 2 2, Mariners 0
Giants Orange 6, Angels 2
Dodgers 2 4, Athletics Gold 0
Mariners at Dodgers 1, 2 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Diamondbacks, 3 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers Blue, 9 p.m.
Reds at Cubs1, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Indians Red at White Sox, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Athletics Gold, 9 p.m.
Athletics Green at Angels, 9 p.m.
Rangers at Indians Blue, 9 p.m.
Brewers Gold at Brewers Blue, 12 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 9 p.m.
Reds at Mariners, 9 p.m.
Indians Blue at Padres 2, 9 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers 1, 9 p.m.
Dodgers 2 at Royals, 9 p.m.
Padres 1 at Rangers, 9 p.m.
Giants Black at Indians Red, 9 p.m.
